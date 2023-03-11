Netflix comedy series 'I Think You Should Leave' comes back on May 30th

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson finally has a premiere date almost a year after Netflix announced that it's coming back for a third season. The streaming giant has announced on Twitter that the six-episode comedy sketch series will be available for streaming on May 30th. The show was created by Saturday Night Live alum Robinson, who also stars in it, and SNL producer Zach Kanin. They're not the only comics connected to the show, though: It's co-produced by The Lonely Island, the comedy trio composed of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

Each episode of I Think You Should Leave is only around 16 to 18 minutes long, so you can quite literally finish a season in one sitting. There are multiple sketches per episode, mostly revolving around somebody doing something absurd in an every day professional or social situation, as well as some pretty bizarre and over-the-top bits. Really, some parts are so weird, you don't know whether to cringe or laugh.

The show's first season premiered on Netflix back in 2019, while the second season arrived in 2021. Alex Bach, one of the show's producers, previously told Variety that Robinson and Kanin write every single script and that they "wait for the sketches to come to them" so there have been "extended periods of time between seasons."