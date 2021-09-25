Netflix's 'League of Legends' series debuts November 6th

Netflix's long-in-the-making League of Legends show has a release date. The service has confirmed that its animated series Arcane will premiere November 6th at 10PM Eastern. Accordingly, a new trailer (below) sets the stage. It highlights the origins of sisters (and LoL heroines) Jinx and Vi as they fight both the dangers of hextech (magic harnessed by science) and the social inequalities between the rich city of Piltover and the undercity Zaun.

The series stars Into the Spider-Verse's Hailee Steinfeld as Vi and Army of the Dead's Ella Purnell as Jinx. Netflix and Riot are also banking on the show's distinctive hand-painted style (which might be familiar to Riot fans) to stand out from other CG productions.

It's not certain if Arcane will succeed, but Netflix has had some success with game-related shows like Castlevania — and that was for a franchise past its prime. A League of Legends series might thrive thanks to the MOBA title's ongoing popularity... and, hopefully, its own merits.