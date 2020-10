Netflix is raising the prices of its standard and premium plans. Its standard plan, previously $13 a month, is now $14, while the premium plan has been raised from $16 to $18 a month. The price of the basic service is unchanged at $9 a month.

For existing subscribers, the new pricing will kick in over the next two months, according to CNBC, and Netflix will alert users to the changes 30 days ahead fo time.