Netflix reportedly cancels Turkish show rather than write-out gay character

Netflix has opted to stop filming a series set in Turkey, a day before shooting was to begin, over a row that it featured a gay character. The Financial Times, quoting Turkish website Altyazi Fasikül, says that officials refused a filming permit for If Only after learning about the depiction. This has sparked a political row, with critics of the Erdoğan government saying that it is an abuse of power.
An Amnesty International report says that Turkey is homophobic as a matter of public policy, treating LGBT people as diseased. Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Trans people in the country face discrimination, violence, and harassment on a regular basis, which it says is encouraged by politicians. The FT’s sources say that Netflix, when faced with the censorship, opted not to write-out the character, and instead axed the show.