Netflix reportedly cancels Turkish show rather than write-out gay character

This is not the first time Netflix and Turkey have battled over the content of shows, with the country up in arms about an episode of Designated Survivor depicting a Turkish conflict. Netflix said in a statement to the FT that it remained committed to producing Turkish-language content, with several more shows currently in production. We have contacted Netflix for comment and will update this if it has anything additional to add.

Incidents like this are relatively rare but Netflix has found itself in several rows around censorship in various countries. Most notoriously, an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that was critical of Saudi Arabia was pulled in the country after the government issued a takedown request. Netflix did, however, put the episode on YouTube for free in the country, should anyone wish to watch it. The company has also had to deal with takedowns in Singapore and Germany, as well as Brazil and New Zealand.