Netflix has removed an episode of the political thriller Designated Survivor from its streaming service in Turkey following a demand from a regulator. It did so to comply with local law, it told Variety in a statement.

The episode in question, the seventh one of season two, depicts a fictional Turkish president who manipulates the US president (played by Kiefer Sutherland) into sending a political opponent back to Turkey. It's still available on Netflix in all other countries.