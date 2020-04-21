The effect of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders meant to slow its spread have impacted businesses differently, but for Netflix it means more people are streaming than ever. In its Q1 2020 earnings report (PDF), the company said membership growth spiked as lockdowns spread, but also predicted that as the orders are lifted it could negatively impact growth through the rest of the year.

Predictably, it had big numbers — using a new standard for viewing stats — to report for content released over the last few weeks, with a projected 64 million Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness over its first four weeks, along with 29 million on Ozark season three, 65 million for Money Heist (aka Casa de Papel) and 85 million for its Spenser Confidential flick.