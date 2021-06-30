Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Engadget

Netflix won't work on Nintendo's Wii U and 3DS after June 30th

Now would be a good time to make the app available on the Switch.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
13m ago
Nintendo 3DS
Engadget

Netflix will stop streaming to Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices later this year. In a support document spotted by Eurogamer, Nintendo says the company will discontinue support for the two consoles on June 30th, 2021 (coincidently, that’s the same day Minecraft Earth is set to shutdown). Netflix has already removed its app from the eShop, making it impossible to download unless it’s already associated with your account. If you have the software installed on your console, you can continue to use it to stream content from Netflix until the end of June. Afterward, you’ll need to look to other options if the Wii U or 3DS is your primary way of accessing the platform.

Who is this shutdown likely to affect? Probably the same desperate souls accessing Pornhub through their 3DS and Wii U. It’s more people than you might think, but far from a significant number. More than anything, the move is likely to highlight the fact you still can’t download Netflix on the Nintendo Switch, even though it’s far more popular than the Wii U and better suited to mobile watching than the 3DS. 

nintendo switch, Nintendo, Netflix, wii u, 3DS, streaming, av, Streaming video, entertainment
