Nintendo has discontinued the 3DS family

Three years after launching the Switch, Nintendo is putting the 3DS out to pasture. Back in July, the gaming giant shut down the Wii U and 3DS eshops in dozens of regions. Now, it has officially discontinued the family of handheld devices, which used to be wildly popular until the Switch took over as the company’s main console. As The Verge reports, Nintendo has posted a notice on the 3DS’ UK and Japanese pages that says “The manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended.”

You can still click through the individual models’ pages — the 3DS, 3DS XL, 2DS and 2DS XL — but they all have the same notice. Nintendo’s US website has pulled the 3DS page down completely, though, and visiting it only redirects you to its homepage. You can, however, still access the 3DS games list on the website’s Games Store.