Nintendo Switch hardware and software sales exploded over spring

The first quarter of Nintendo's financial year is usually a quiet one. Switch sales dip to their lowest point and tentpole releases are scarce. Not this time, though. The company sold 5.68 million Switch consoles in the three-month window leading up to June 30th, 2020, which is more than double what it managed in the same period last year. The rise can be attributed, at least in part, to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lifetime sales now stand at 61.44 million, which is only 470,000 behind the iconic Nintendo Entertainment System. After that, the Switch will be attempting to surpass the 3DS and 2DS family, which currently stands at 75.87 million sales.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released during the previous quarter, continues to be a juggernaut title. The Switch exclusive sold 10.63 million copies, bringing its own lifetime sales to 22.4 million units. The game is now the second best-selling Switch game, overtaking The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Super Mario Odyssey, and others. Animal Crossing's success helped Nintendo reach software sales of 50.43 million for the quarter. Again, that's more than double the number what the company recorded for the same period last year.