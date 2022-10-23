Elon Musk’s Neuralink delays show-and-tell event to November 30th

Musk didn't share a reason for the delay.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.23.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 23, 2022 3:18 PM
Neuralink has delayed its upcoming “show & tell” event by a month. On Sunday morning, Elon Musk tweeted that the showcase would take place on November 30th, instead of October 31st as was originally announced back in August. Musk did not provide a reason for the delay.

The last time Neuralink held an event, it showed a monkey playing Pong with its mind. Since then, the company has seen most of its co-founders leave, and rumors circulate that Musk has been contemplating investing in a rival brain chip company. Moreover, the fact that Neuralink has yet to secure regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin human trials suggests the company finds itself at an inflection point. Whatever it has to show next month may therefore be critical to its future, so it’s not surprising the company thinks it needs more time to prepare.

