New Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer shows the murderous animatronics in action It’s in theaters and on Peacock starting October 27th.

The first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was pretty nifty, but suspiciously light on the game franchise’s renowned murderous animatronics. That issue has been rectified with the latest trailer, as it features prominent appearances from Foxy, Bonnie, Chica and of course, Freddy himself. The homicidal puppets are doing what they do best, murdering people.

You also get a bit more of the plot, which seems to mirror the game. It zeroes in on a character played by Josh Hutcherson, from the criminally underrated Future Man, as he starts a new overnight gig as a security guard at a family entertainment center. However, Freddy and his animatronic gang of thugs pose a terrifying threat to anyone in the building after dark.

As expected, the animatronics look great, nearly matching the game’s original aesthetic. This is no surprise given they were designed by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. This is a far leap from Kermit and Miss Piggy, however, as the movie contains plenty of “strong violent content, bloody images and language.”

Despite that warning, it’s rated PG-13, so the gore will likely be kept to a minimum. Five Nights at Freddy’s premieres in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock just in time for Halloween, on October 27th.