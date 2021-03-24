Barnes & Noble's new Nook tablet will be revealed soon

We haven't seen a new Nook tablet since the last one debuted in 2018, but today Barnes & Noble confirmed to Engadget that it's close to revealing a new device. Dropping new hardware would be one way to convince people the devices haven't been discontinued without requiring this FAQ devoted to the subject, and this new device will be produced as a collaboration with Lenovo.

Other details are still under wraps, but a B&N exec told The Verge that the tablet "designed with Lenovo" may be introduced next week. The last new Nook device overall was the GlowLight Plus it released in 2019, but Good E-Reader notes that device and the Nook Glowlight 3 are sold out as the company focuses on reshaping its retail footprint from large mall locations to small boutique-style shops.

The first Nook shook things up by adding a secondary color display to its e-Ink screen, and it will be interesting to see what approach Barnes & Noble and Lenovo take. The brand already tried a collaborative approach with multiple Galaxy Tab devices, but maybe this will be the one that stands out from the Kindles, iPads and Fire tablets.