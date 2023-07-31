New PS5 beta adds support for Dolby Atmos, 8TB SSD storage and more

Your PS5 might have some fresh features coming its way, with Sony announcing a new PS5 software beta update with Dolby Atmos support, more accessibility components, and greater M.2 SSD storage. The addition of Dolby Atmos support should let you play the PS5's 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech on any compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI device, like your home theater or soundbar. Storage-wise, the beta increases M.2 SSD limits from 4GB to 8GB — giving your PS5 more storage space.

New PS5 system software beta features revealed:



🎮 Added accessibility features

🔈 Support for compatible @Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices

🖥️ Social feature enhancements

💾 Larger-capacity M.2 SSD support



There are two big accessibility features available with the beta, including the ability to add a second controller for assistance during gameplay. You can try this option when using a DuelSense Edge or classic controller — it will turn off features like motion sensor and haptic feedback — or a third-party controller supported by the PS5. However, you can't use the DuelSense Edge as your second controller. Sony has also introduced the option to turn haptic feedback effects on while gaming with either of the DualSense controllers or the PS VR2 Sense controller.

Sony is trying to change how people interact in games, adding a "join" button next to your friend's name if they're playing a game you can hop into. Plus, you can now invite people to your parties without adding them to an existing group or needing to form a new one — or send an invite to an entire group versus to each person individually.

The beta will be available to certain PS5 users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Japan and France. These features should be widely available within a few months if it follows the timeline of other updates. In the meantime, you can sign up to be a PS5 beta tester on the PlayStation website.