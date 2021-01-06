New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will push for online sports betting

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has had a change of heart when it comes to online sports betting. He'll make legalization a focal point of his State of the State address next week, according to the New York Daily News.

"New York has the potential to be the largest sports wagering market in the United States," Cuomo, who had long opposed making online sports betting legal, told the newspaper in a statement. He added that legalizing online sports betting would allow the state "to keep millions of dollars in tax revenue here at home, which will only strengthen our ability to rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis."