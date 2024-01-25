Newegg just started selling refurbished electronics

Budget electronics retailer Newegg just opened up a program to sell refurbished gadgets. The appropriately-named Newegg Refreshed promises to offer “top pre-owned products at competitive prices.”

The service is already live and is available in multiple product categories, from Apple products like iPhones and MacBooks to GPUs and even robot vacuums. The program also includes laptops, gaming desktops, monitors and all kinds of smartphones and tablets. Newegg has teamed up with “industry-leading refurbishing partners” like CTS Warehouse and Back in the Box to provide the stock.

The company says that each item is professionally inspected, tested and cleaned before being put back on the digital store shelf. Newegg also offers a guarantee on all refurbished products, giving customers 90 days to return the product.

Newegg’s pre-existing graphics card trade-in program has also been folded into this service. For the uninitiated, the company offers credit toward new GPUs by trading in old ones, and provides customers with a 14-day window to mail in the new chip. This gives people time to test out the new GPU before mailing in the old one. These traded-in graphics cards will then be moved to Newegg Refreshed to be resold.

To celebrate the launch of the program, Newegg’s offering customers 15 percent off (up to $150) on refurbished Apple products, though you have to use the “buy now, pay later” service Zip and use the promo code “rezip.” This offer ends on February 28.

Newegg touts the environmental benefits of choosing refurbished products, as it reduces waste. With that in mind, this program is a part of a larger industry push toward sustainability. This push includes the sale of refurbished items, but also involves the right to repair movement.