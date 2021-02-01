Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

Since 2015, Nike has released accessible performance shoes under its FlyEase line, and the new FlyEase Go takes things even further. This one doesn’t just replace laces with a zipper and strap, and unlike the shoe designed for Seattle LB Shaquem Griffin, it doesn’t even require one hand to put on.

Nike

Thanks to a bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner, the shoe is strong enough to wear for athletic activities or casual wear, but can go on your foot hands-free. Whether your concern is any disabilities that prevent bending over and undoing fasteners, or just stepping out of the shoe at the end of the day without touching it, this sneaker has other fitness wear beat.