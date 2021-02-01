Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nike

Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

These $120 Nikes are performance shoes that you can put on without using your hands at all.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
245 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

FlyEase Go
Nike

Since 2015, Nike has released accessible performance shoes under its FlyEase line, and the new FlyEase Go takes things even further. This one doesn’t just replace laces with a zipper and strap, and unlike the shoe designed for Seattle LB Shaquem Griffin, it doesn’t even require one hand to put on.

Nike FlyEase Go
Nike

Thanks to a bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner, the shoe is strong enough to wear for athletic activities or casual wear, but can go on your foot hands-free. Whether your concern is any disabilities that prevent bending over and undoing fasteners, or just stepping out of the shoe at the end of the day without touching it, this sneaker has other fitness wear beat.

Gallery: Nike FlyEase Go | 5 Photos

5

Putting them on is just a matter of stepping into the shoe, as the hinge and tightener do all the work. To take them off, you use your other foot to hold down the “kickstand” heel and step out of the shoe. According to Nike the FlyEase Go will cost $120 when it goes on sale for “select” members starting February 15th, before it becomes more widely available later this year.

In this article: nike, accessibility, sneakers, hinge, flyease, flyease go, shoes, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
245 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

View
Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

View
iOS 14.5 will let Apple Watch owners unlock iPhones while wearing a mask | Engadget

iOS 14.5 will let Apple Watch owners unlock iPhones while wearing a mask | Engadget

View
ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

View
Ford vehicles will run on Android Auto starting in 2023

Ford vehicles will run on Android Auto starting in 2023

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr