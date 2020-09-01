Nike's new 'League of Legends' range includes special Jordans

Nike is complimenting its team uniforms with a League of Legends version of the Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT sneaker. It’s supposedly inspired by the World Championship trophy, with a reflective material that looks different in the dark and under bright lights. Fans of the popular MOBA video game will also notice a reference to the Summoner’s Rift map on the right shoe’s tongue. If Jordans aren’t your style, the company has put together a broader ‘Good Game’ range that spans multiple Nike sneakers (Air Max 90, Blazer Mid 77, Air Force 1 Low, Air Force 1 Hi, Air Max 270 React, Air Max 2X and Joyride Dual Run 2), hoodies, sweaters and t-shirts.

Nike

The company’s interest goes beyond LPL teams and fans. Nike teamed up with SKT T1, the Korean League of Legends team with superstar midland Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, earlier this year. It also collaborated with Fnatic, which owns one of Europe’s biggest League of Legends teams, on a small collection called Fnatic Control last month. Puma, meanwhile, has teamed up with North American team Cloud 9, and Umbro has traditionally made jerseys for Schalke’s League of Legends squad. On the flip side, esports organisations such as 100 Thieves, which competes in multiple games including League of Legends, are making their own jerseys in a bid to establish themselves as the gaming equivalent of Nike or Supreme.