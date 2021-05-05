Paul George debuts his new $120 'PlayStation 5' sneakers

Pictures showing two PlayStation 5-themed pairs of Paul George's latest signature Nike shoes popped up on Instagram in late March, and tonight the LA Clippers wing is wearing the white pair in a game. Nike has announced that this PG 5 ‘PlayStation 5’ shoe will go on sale later this month with a retail price of $120.

In "select" global regions you may be able to snag a pair starting on May 14th, while they will be released in North America on May 27th. There's no word on how much supply there will be, although they will go on sale via Nike.com, the SNKRS app and at certain retail locations, so keep your eyes peeled if you're interested, or just check for them in the Nike Store inside NBA 2K21, where players can unlock them starting tomorrow.

Get ‘em in game. Starting tomorrow, NBA 2K21 owners can lace up with the new PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway on PS4 and PS5. Unlock them in the Nike Store pic.twitter.com/nAxdY9Fen7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 5, 2021

According to Nike and Sony, designers from both companies collaborated closely to make these shoes, even before the console had been announced. As such, they relied on SIE Art Director Yujin Morisawa's "artistic vision and creative ethos" for the PS5 to inspire the shoes, which feature PlayStation shapes along the upper, and reference's to the PS5's design on the upper and outsoles.

It's unlikely that these shoes will ever hit the iconic status of Nike's 2006 / 2009 patent leather Air Force 1 collaboration, and they lack some of the light-up flair seen in the earlier Paul George / PlayStation shoes. Still, at $120 they're a lot cheaper at launch, and will probably be cheaper on StockX than an actual PlayStation 5 console, which is currently selling for $710 or so.