Image credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Ninja's first Mixer series is a weekly 'Fortnite' competition

'Ninja Battles' premieres May 28th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Ninja (aka Tyler Blevins) is finally stretching his virtual legs months after jumping to Mixer. He’s launching his first produced live series, Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite, on his Mixer channel starting May 28th at 3PM Eastern. The weekly program will see 60 top Fortnite players and “gaming personalities” square off to win a slice of a $400,000 prize pool. Loaded, Ninja’s management company, has confirmed that some competitors will include World Cup winner Bugha, fellow Mixer streamer Ewok, NickEh30 and others.

The six-week series should last through July, and you can follow along on individual broadcasters’ channels if you prefer their point of view.

It’s not certain if this will draw more people to Mixer, but that’s not the only goal here. Ninja quit Twitch in part to get flexibility he couldn’t have, and he didn’t just mean high-profile sponsorships. This shows an eagerness to shake up the familiar livestreaming formula and see if people will tune in to more than just the usual daily livestreams.

