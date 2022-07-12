The Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone air fryer is on sale for $160 for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been looking to join the legions of air fryer owners, this might be the deal for you. This Prime Day, you can snag a Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone air fryer for $160 on Amazon. That's $70 off the regular price and a record low for the larger 10-quart model (there's an eight-quart option as well).

This might be the best dual-zone air fryer you can buy right now. The device has dual baskets, which means it can cook two foods simultaneously with different cooking methods. It can handle your protein and vegetables at the same time, for instance. Each zone has its own basket, cyclonic fan and rapid heater. Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone can adjust the cooking times so that the food in each drawer is ready to eat at the same time.

If you only want to cook one thing, there is the option to heat a single compartment. You can also double the quantity of an item across the two baskets and cook them with the same settings, thanks to the Match Cook function.

There are six cooking methods: air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. There's almost no preheating time required. In some cases, you won't have to wait at all for it to reach the right temperature. Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone may be a healthier cooking option as well — Ninja says the food it cooks has up to 75 percent less fat than traditional air frying methods.

