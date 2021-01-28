Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory is done updating multiplayer brawler 'Bleeding Edge'

The game's still active, but you might not find enough players to throw down with.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
8m ago
A screenshot from Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge.
Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory is no longer developing Bleeding Edge, a 4 vs. 4 brawler that arrived on PC and Xbox One less than a year ago. The game will remain playable on both platforms, but there won't be any more content updates. 

Although Bleeding Edge had a solid concept and a nice-looking art style, it never found enough of a fanbase, as Polygon points out. The game had just 480 concurrent players on average on Steam during its March 2020 launch month, according to SteamCharts. The Steam player count has dwindled to an average of just 4.1 over the last 30 days. So, while Bleeding Edge is still live, you might not even find enough people with whom to play a full match.

It's not too surprising that Microsoft-owned Ninja Theory has shifted resources elsewhere. Along with Project: Mara and The Insight Project, a sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is in the works. There's no release date as yet for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, but it's coming to PC and Xbox Series X.

