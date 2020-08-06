Latest in Gaming

Image credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI via Getty Images

Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages

It could also be preparing a new, high-end 4K Switch model.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
36m ago
Nintendo Switch video games are displayed at a shop in Tokyo on August 6, 2020. - Nintendo said on August 6, 2020 that its quarterly net profit leapt to 1 billion USD, as the gaming industry enjoys extraordinary demand from players stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
KAZUHIRO NOGI via Getty Images

Nintendo is boosting Switch production again to keep up with high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. The company has reportedly asked partners to make as many as 30 million of the consoles in 2020, after raising targets from 19 million to 22 million, then boosting them again to 25 million.

Despite those earlier production bumps, the console is still hard to find in some markets and both the Switch and Switch Lite are selling at elevated prices on Amazon and elsewhere. A lot of that has been driven by the popularity of Animal Crossing and other recent games, as folks are stuck at home and starving for entertainment.

Nintendo is sticking with its forecast of 19 million consoles for the year, likely out of an abundance of caution. However, it’s own figures show it has sold 11.4 million consoles in the last two quarters alone, nearly double over the same period last year.

To keep things rolling, Nintendo is reportedly working on a new Switch that’s set for release next year. It could be a high-end model, as the company asked “several outside game developers” to prepare 4K upgrades for their titles. That ties in with previous rumors that Nintendo has more Switch consoles planned and that Sharp could be making high-resolution panels for them.

