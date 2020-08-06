Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages

Nintendo is boosting Switch production again to keep up with high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. The company has reportedly asked partners to make as many as 30 million of the consoles in 2020, after raising targets from 19 million to 22 million, then boosting them again to 25 million.

Despite those earlier production bumps, the console is still hard to find in some markets and both the Switch and Switch Lite are selling at elevated prices on Amazon and elsewhere. A lot of that has been driven by the popularity of Animal Crossing and other recent games, as folks are stuck at home and starving for entertainment.