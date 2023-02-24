Nintendo confirms it won't be at E3 2023 It said this year's event 'didn’t fit into our plans.'

Nintendo has decided not to take part in this year's E3 . "We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," Nintendo told Engadget in a statement. "Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA [Entertainment Software Association] and E3.”

Nintendo typically has a presence on the E3 showfloor and it has often run Treehouse broadcasts throughout the event in addition to a Direct. The company took part in the last proper edition of E3 in 2019, as well as the all-digital affair in 2021 . There was no E3 in 2020 or 2022 .

Earlier this month, IGN reported that Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony have all bowed out of E3 this year. Sony hasn't had a presence at the event since 2018 , but neither it nor Microsoft have publicly confirmed plans for this year's edition. Regardless, Microsoft will host its big annual showcase in Los Angeles this summer. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently hinted it will take place around the same time as E3, which will run between June 13th and 16th.

There could always be a Nintendo Direct in mid-June as well, even if it's not officially connected to the expo. Meanwhile, word on the street is that PlayStation is planning a major showcase ahead of E3 after this week's so-so State of Play stream .