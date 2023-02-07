The next Nintendo Direct will take place on February 8th It will mostly feature games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2023.

Nintendo has scheduled its first Direct of the year. It will largely focus on games that are coming to Switch in the first half of 2023. You’ll be able to watch the Direct on February 8th at 5PM ET on the company’s YouTube channel.

What Nintendo will feature during the stream largely remains a mystery, but we can read the tea leaves and speculate a bit. While it’s possible that we’ll get a deeper dive into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before that game arrives in May , it’d be surprising if there were nothing about it at all in this Direct. Rumor has it that Nintendo may suddenly release Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp this week after a lengthy delay related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . If so, expect that to make an appearance.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.





With the Mario movie on the horizon, perhaps we’ll learn something about the future of Nintendo’s mascot on Switch. Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood next week , so expect at least a mention of that. We may learn more about Pikmin 4 as well, while Nintendo has Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe lined up for this year.