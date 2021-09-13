Nintendo has officially lowered the suggested retail price of the base Switch model in Europe, Nintendo Life has reported, hopefully telegraphing a similar drop in the US. It's now available for £260 in the UK or €300 (down to €270 in France) elsewhere in Europe, rather than the previous £280 (€330), at Nintendo's official store.

"Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers," a spokesperson said in a statement to Eurogamer. "More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe. After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch."

A US price drop for the base unit has been rumored with the OLED Switch set to arrive on October 8th. The new model has a larger 7-inch, 720p OLED display with smaller bezels, a new kickstand, an ethernet port and speaker improvements, though no other upgraded parts. With everything else unchanged, the lower pricing makes the base model a relatively good deal.

"We made the price change before the launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model so that the price differences between each model in Nintendo's own retail channel, My Nintendo Store, would be what Nintendo judges to be appropriate for its own store," Nintendo said.

The Nintendo Switch base model is still showing at $300 in the US at Amazon and Nintendo's official store, so hopefully that will change in the near future. The Switch OLED will cost $350 in the US, £310 in the UK and €365 elsewhere in Europe. The price of the Switch Lite will remain the same, the company said.

Update 9/13/2021 8:15 AM: Base Switch prices in most of Europe are €300 and not €270 as the article originally stated, though it is available for €270 in France at Amazon. The post has been updated with the correct pricing.