Nintendo's next indie game showcase takes place on August 11th

Nintendo is gearing up for its next indie-centric event. The company has announced an Indie World Showcase for August 11th, starting at noon ET.

The stream will run for around 20 minutes and focus on second- and third-party games. While it's unlikely Nintendo will surprise everyone with any details about the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel or the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter , it'll probably be worth tuning in.