Nintendo's next indie game showcase takes place on August 11th

You can watch the 20-minute stream right here.
Kris Holt
08.10.21
@krisholt

August 10th, 2021
Nintendo is gearing up for its next indie-centric event. The company has announced an Indie World Showcase for August 11th, starting at noon ET.

The stream will run for around 20 minutes and focus on second- and third-party games. While it's unlikely Nintendo will surprise everyone with any details about the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel or the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, it'll probably be worth tuning in. 

During a previous showcase in April, Nintendo announced the arrival of indie classic Fez on Switch, showed off the House of the Dead remake and confirmed a sequel to Oxenfree is on the way. You can watch Nintendo's latest Indie World Showcase below.

