Nintendo Japan will offer benefits to employees in same-sex unions

Nintendo Japan will provide employees in same-sex domestic partnerships with the same benefits it offers to those in heterosexual unions, even though Japanese law does not currently recognize gay marriages. The company announced the policy in a July 12th to its corporate social responsibility guidelines that was spotted by (via ).
A new section titled “Introduction of a Partnership System” notes the policy has been in place since March 2021, and that the company has since begun recognizing common-law marriages in the same way as legal marriages. “At Nintendo, we want to create a work environment that supports and empowers each and every one of our unique employees,” the company said.
Additionally, the update notes that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa sent a note to employees on gender diversity, asking workers to understand that their words and action can cause emotional pain, even if there was no harm intended. Nintendo says it’s also working on implementing new systems and training courses designed to create a more supportive working environment.
Among G7 nations, Japan is the only country that does not recognize same-sex marriage. While LGBT activists have made in recent years, a court in Osaka this past June. While there’s for legalizing same-sex marriage, LGBTQ individuals still frequently face discrimination, according to a . Of course, discrimination, particularly the kind that happens in the workplace, is not unique to Japan. You need only look at the all news coming out of – and before that , and countless other examples – to know that gaming companies frequently fail to protect their most vulnerable employees.