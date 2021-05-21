Nintendo Switch sales topped 735,000 in October

The Nintendo Switch has been doing so well that its lifetime sales — 68.3 million worldwide, according to the earnings report it released earlier this month — have soared past the NES’s. Now, NPD has released sales numbers that give us a bit more insight on how the console is doing in the US: According to the group, the Switch family saw its strongest October sales yet in the country this year.

Nintendo sold over 735,000 Switch and Switch Lite units in the US for October, making it the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history. That’s second only to the record (807,000 units sold) set by the Wii system back in October 2008. In addition, NPD reports that Nintendo has sold a total of 22.5 million units in the US thus far.