Nintendo fans in Brazil won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on a Switch directly from Nintendo. On Monday, the company announced it plans to start selling the console in the South American country on September 18th.

The Switch will be available in-store at Lojas Americanas and Magazine Luiza and online from those same retailers and Submarino.com.br for 2,999 Brazilian real (approximately $565). Those stores will also sell accessories like the Switch Pro Controller.