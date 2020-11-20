Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

And even more games are discounted to build up your library.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart
Nintendo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

After dealing with months of shortages, Nintendo finally got production of the Switch back up to the levels where it can now offer a special Black Friday deal on the console. For $300 — yes, the regular price of a Switch — you can get a console packaged with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That’s a game that’ll normally run you $60 on its own, so it’s a sweet deal. You’ll also get three months of Nintendo Switch Online included, which would normally cost $8.

Buy Nintendo Switch bundle at Best Buy - $300

So with your savings of $68, what can you buy? Well, Nintendo is hoping you’re going to grab even more games for your new console, putting a bunch of its own titles on sale for between $35 and $40 each. We’re talking Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. (The latter is a particular favorite among the Engadget staff, and one I plan to dig into myself later this month.) Deals on first-party Nintendo titles are rare, so grab ‘em while you can.

Also discounted is Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, which includes two DLC packs and some extra content for a low price of $20. This just came out back in September, and would normally cost you $30 so that’s a nice hefty discount not too long after its release. 

For more deals it’s worth keeping an eye on Nintendo’s digital store, where plenty of publishers are sure to take advantage of all the new Switch owners looking to load up their consoles with things to play. And remember that every purchase nets My Nintendo members Gold Points, which can be redeemed for even more digital titles.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: nintendo, nintendo switch, mario kart 8, mario kart 8 deluxe, bundle, thebuyersguide, engadgetdeals, sale, commerce, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, bfcm20, news, gaming, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

View
Amazon Echo devices get steep discounts ahead of Black Friday

Amazon Echo devices get steep discounts ahead of Black Friday

View
The Sonos Beam is $100 off for Black Friday

The Sonos Beam is $100 off for Black Friday

View
ICYMI: An in-depth look at Apple's MacBook Air M1

ICYMI: An in-depth look at Apple's MacBook Air M1

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr