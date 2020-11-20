Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

So with your savings of $68, what can you buy? Well, Nintendo is hoping you’re going to grab even more games for your new console, putting a bunch of its own titles on sale for between $35 and $40 each. We’re talking Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. (The latter is a particular favorite among the Engadget staff, and one I plan to dig into myself later this month.) Deals on first-party Nintendo titles are rare, so grab ‘em while you can.

Also discounted is Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, which includes two DLC packs and some extra content for a low price of $20. This just came out back in September, and would normally cost you $30 so that’s a nice hefty discount not too long after its release.

For more deals it’s worth keeping an eye on Nintendo’s digital store, where plenty of publishers are sure to take advantage of all the new Switch owners looking to load up their consoles with things to play. And remember that every purchase nets My Nintendo members Gold Points, which can be redeemed for even more digital titles.

