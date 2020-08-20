Latest in Gear

Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

Get spooked with Luigi's Mansion 3 for only $42.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Luigi's Mansion 3
Nintendo
If you’ve worn out the games you have on your Nintendo Switch already, you can pick up a few new ones for less during the company’s new Share the Fun sale. Through August 30, a number of digital Switch titles are up to 50-percent off at Nintendo’s eShop. As the sale name suggests, many of the discounted titles, like Luigi’s Mansion 3, are great games to play with family or friends.

The biggest first-party titles on sale are Luigi’s Mansion 3, which down from $60 to $42, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, which is down from $60 to $40. You might not be able to invite many friends over for a “traditional” game night, but these titles remain solid couch co-ops that, if nothing else, you and your immediately family can enjoy together.

Nintendo also has a bunch of third-party games on sale: Burnout Paradise Remastered is $35, Overwatch: Legendary Edition is only $20 and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is down to $24. Also, Diablo III: Eternal Collection is on sale for $30, which is 50 percent off its normal price.

You can spend even less and grab a couple of indie games through the eShop as the Indie World Sale is also ongoing through August 30. Some of the highlights from this group of titles include Exit the Gungeon for $7, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for $14 and Hotline Miami Collection for $8.74.

engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, nintendo switch, nintendo, luigi's mansion, news, gear, gaming
