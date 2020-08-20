Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

The biggest first-party titles on sale are Luigi’s Mansion 3, which down from $60 to $42, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, which is down from $60 to $40. You might not be able to invite many friends over for a “traditional” game night, but these titles remain solid couch co-ops that, if nothing else, you and your immediately family can enjoy together.

Nintendo also has a bunch of third-party games on sale: Burnout Paradise Remastered is $35, Overwatch: Legendary Edition is only $20 and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is down to $24. Also, Diablo III: Eternal Collection is on sale for $30, which is 50 percent off its normal price.

You can spend even less and grab a couple of indie games through the eShop as the Indie World Sale is also ongoing through August 30. Some of the highlights from this group of titles include Exit the Gungeon for $7, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for $14 and Hotline Miami Collection for $8.74.

