A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

Buy New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe at GameStop - $40

Buy Splatoon 2 at GameStop - $40

Buy Yoshi’s Crafted World at Gamestop - $40

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is the Switch’s updated version of the classic Super Mario Bros game. The Deluxe version runs in 1080p resolution and includes an extra playable character, Toadette. It’s one of the better side-scrolling Super Mario games, so if you never played it on the Wii U, now’s your chance.

Splatoon 2 is a third-person shooter game that allows you to use a mix of squirt guns, paintbrushes and buckets to fling colored ink at other players as part of a turf war. It was previously included in our list of the best Switch games -- it may have dropped off the list by now, but it’s still definitely worth a look.

In Yoshi’s Crafted World, take Yoshi on an adventure solving puzzles and finding hidden treasures in a world made of everyday objects, like boxes, paper cups and buttons. The Switch-exclusive game is similar to past Kirby games, but the paper-craft style is unique to the series but has a lot in common with Tearaway on the PS4.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.