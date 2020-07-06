Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

Get 'New Super Mario U Deluxe,' 'Yoshi's Crafted World' and more.
Ann Smajstrla
47m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Screenshot from Super Mario U
Nintendo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you own a Nintendo Switch and are bored staying home, you’re in luck -- almost 40 Switch games are now on sale at GameStop. Some games are even priced slightly better than Nintendo’s recent summer sale. Notable titles include New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, all on sale for $40.

Shop the sale at GameStop

Buy New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe at GameStop - $40

Buy Splatoon 2 at GameStop - $40

Buy Yoshi’s Crafted World at Gamestop - $40

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is the Switch’s updated version of the classic Super Mario Bros game. The Deluxe version runs in 1080p resolution and includes an extra playable character, Toadette. It’s one of the better side-scrolling Super Mario games, so if you never played  it on the Wii U, now’s your chance.

Splatoon 2 is a third-person shooter game that allows you to use a mix of squirt guns, paintbrushes and buckets to fling colored ink at other players as part of a turf war. It was previously included in our list of the best Switch games -- it may have dropped off the list by now, but it’s still definitely worth a look.

In Yoshi’s Crafted World, take Yoshi on an adventure solving puzzles and finding hidden treasures in a world made of everyday objects, like boxes, paper cups and buttons. The Switch-exclusive game is similar to past Kirby games, but the paper-craft style is unique to the series but has a lot in common with Tearaway on the PS4

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: commerce, thebuyersguide, engadgetdeals, GameStop, news, gaming
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Tom Hanks: 'Absolute heartbreak' that 'Greyhound' won't debut in theaters

Tom Hanks: 'Absolute heartbreak' that 'Greyhound' won't debut in theaters

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
Microsoft's first-party Xbox Games Showcase streams July 23rd

Microsoft's first-party Xbox Games Showcase streams July 23rd

View
Chrome update may extend your laptop's battery life by up to 2 hours

Chrome update may extend your laptop's battery life by up to 2 hours

View
Supreme Court rules against law allowing debt-collection robocalls to cell phones

Supreme Court rules against law allowing debt-collection robocalls to cell phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr