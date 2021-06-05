'Metroid Dread' gets resurrected on the Switch this fall

We already knew Metroid Prime 4 was on its way, but Nintendo had an even bigger bomb to drop on us during today’s Nintendo Direct: Metroid Dread, the first 2D side-scrolling Metroid game in 19 years. And it already has a release date — October 8th, 2021.

Long-time fans will find that name familiar, as it’s actually the name of a cancelled Game Boy Advance game. It was meant to be a sequel to Metroid Fusion, but the November 2006 release date came and went and the game was thought to be dead. However, it looks like development was restarted and now we’ll finally be able to play the title on the Switch this fall. It’ll even get a new Amiibo set featuring Samus and E.M.M.I., the robot she battles in the trailer.

Fans of Metroid Prime need not worry, as Nintendo assures us the team is still hard on work on the next title.