Nintendo Switch Online gets three special version Kirby games

Nintendo has been boosting its Switch Online retro library at a fast pace, recently adding Congo's Caper, Rival Turf and Kirby 64. Now with version 3.3.0, it's adding three more Kirby titles, all special SP versions with secret modes unlocked: Kirby Super Star, Kirby's Dream Land 3 and Kirby's Dream Course.

Kirby Super Star originally launched on Super NES with eight side-scrolling platform games, including two minigames. Secret modes available include Meta Knight, Milky Way Wishes and the Arena. SNES platformer Kirby's Dream Land 3, meanwhile, includes extra options like Play Extra Course and the Dance Select option. Finally, with the miniature golf game Kirby's Dream Course (SNES), you automatically get 100 percent completion and access to all stages if you choose.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription unlocks online play, cloud saves and access to a library of NES and SNES games on the Switch. To gain access to N64 and Sega Genesis titles, you'll need an additional paid tier called the Expansion Pack. Switch Online costs $20 annually, while the Expansion Pack is $50 per year.