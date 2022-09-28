Nintendo's 'Splatoon 3' widgets put stats and stages on your phone screen

Nintendo's approach to online gaming has sometimes been awkward (having to use your phone just to chat, for example), but it just took an important step forward. The Verge reports Nintendo has updated the Switch Online apps for Android and iOS with Splatoon 3 home screen widgets. You can quickly review your recent game stats, gaze at your screenshot album and check the stage schedule to see when a favorite game mode will come into the rotation.

You can only slightly customize the widgets, and some occupy more screen real estate than others. You'll need to clear some room if you want the stage schedule, while the photo album is relatively small. iPhone owners can also forget about iOS 16 lock screen widgets.

You'll need a Switch Online subscription to use these features, although that isn't surprising when they're tied to the Splatoon 3 multiplayer experience. When combined with the game's matchmaking improvements over Splatoon 2, though, they indicate that Nintendo is getting the hang of internet gaming.