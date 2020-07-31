Where do you stand on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

If you’re serious about Nintendo Switch gaming, chances are you probably own a Pro Controller. It’s been our favorite Switch controller here at Engadget pretty much from the start, with senior editor Devindra Hardawar calling it “a solid alternative for gamers” and “a must-have if you're into fighting games.” We appreciate its built-in D-pad and the overall in-hand feel. However, we’re less fond of its $70 price tag — which is less of a problem if you keep your eyes peeled for a sale.

With three years since its release, we’d love to know how you feel about your Pro Controller. How much better is it than your Joy-Cons, and what are your favorite games to play with it? Are there any issues that other Switch players should know about? And where does it stack up among other gamepads, both previous Nintendo-made controllers and those built for competing systems like the PS4 and Xbox One? Tell us all of this and more in a user review on our Pro Controller product page. The most interesting and insightful reviews may be included in an upcoming review roundup, so give your strongest takes on this pricey first-party gamepad.