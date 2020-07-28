Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to $59 at Amazon

One of the most useful accessories for the Nintendo Switch hit its lowest price ever (and is actually in stock again). The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $59 at Amazon — that’s $11 off its normal price and the best deal we’ve seen on it (the previous low was $64). Prime members can see the $59 sale price on the product page, but non-Prime members may have to add the controller to their cart to see it.
While the Joy-Cons that come with the Nintendo Switch are fine controllers to start with, you may find yourself yearning for a different type of grip that gives you more options and control while you’re playing. Nintendo’s controller does just that — it has a similar style to Xbox wireless controllers and those of other consoles, giving you shoulder buttons, thumb sticks, a D-pad and more. It’s much more comfortable to use when playing action-adventure titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and hardcore gamers will likely prefer it over Joy-Cons so much that it becomes their default controller.
Nintendo’s first-party solution also gives you features like an infrared sensor, vibration capabilities and amiibo support, which are things that third-party controllers sometimes lack. The Pro Controller also comes with a USB-C to A cable for charging.
But we’ve always had a gripe with the Pro Controller’s $70 price tag. It’s on the expensive side and it’s made less tempting when you can get many third-party controllers for less. However, avid Switch users can feel much better about buying it while its at this $59 sale price.
