Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

Stock up on first- and third-party downloads.
Marc DeAngelis
52m ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nintendo summer sale
Nintendo

First-party Nintendo Switch games don’t go on sale often, but when they do, it’s usually worth checking out. The company’s annual summer sale is now running, and it includes first-party titles featuring characters like Mario, Donkey Kong and Kirby. There are also plenty of discounted third-party games from publishers like Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital and Ubisoft. The sale prices are available on Nintendo’s eShop, as well as on Best Buy and Amazon.

Shop Nintendo summer sale at the eShop

Shop Nintendo summer sale at Best Buy

Shop Nintendo summer sale at Amazon

Leading the sale, of course, are Nintendo’s own games like Super Mario Party, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Kirby Star Allies. Most of these first-party games are down from $60 to $42, which is just a few dollars more than their lowest prices ever, according to DekuDeals.

As for third-party games, there’s plenty to choose from. Gris, from Devolver Digital, is half off at $8.49, and Katamari Damacy Reroll is just $10. If RPGs are more your style, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Dragon Quest XI S, Dark Souls Remastered and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are all on sale, too. Several Resident Evil games are on sale -- including the excellent Resident Evil 4 -- so you can play some morbidly fitting games about a zombie outbreak while you’re shut in this summer.

While third-party Switch games do go on sale often, they’re usually not this deeply discounted. Plus, first-party games rarely go on sale. So if you have the space on your Switch or microSD card, now might be a good time to stock up on digital downloads.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: switch, Kirby, nintendo switch, super mario party, commerce, nintendo summer sale, nintendo, publisher sale, thebuyersguide, nintendo summer game sale, Donkey Kong, engadgetdeals, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

View
The Morning After: Google released the Android 11 beta

The Morning After: Google released the Android 11 beta

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off at Amazon for today only

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off at Amazon for today only

View
Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr