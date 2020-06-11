Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

Shop Nintendo summer sale at Best Buy

Shop Nintendo summer sale at Amazon

Leading the sale, of course, are Nintendo’s own games like Super Mario Party, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Kirby Star Allies. Most of these first-party games are down from $60 to $42, which is just a few dollars more than their lowest prices ever, according to DekuDeals.

As for third-party games, there’s plenty to choose from. Gris, from Devolver Digital, is half off at $8.49, and Katamari Damacy Reroll is just $10. If RPGs are more your style, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Dragon Quest XI S, Dark Souls Remastered and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are all on sale, too. Several Resident Evil games are on sale -- including the excellent Resident Evil 4 -- so you can play some morbidly fitting games about a zombie outbreak while you’re shut in this summer.

While third-party Switch games do go on sale often, they’re usually not this deeply discounted. Plus, first-party games rarely go on sale. So if you have the space on your Switch or microSD card, now might be a good time to stock up on digital downloads.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.