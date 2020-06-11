First-party Nintendo Switch games don’t go on sale often, but when they do, it’s usually worth checking out. The company’s annual summer sale is now running, and it includes first-party titles featuring characters like Mario, Donkey Kong and Kirby. There are also plenty of discounted third-party games from publishers like Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital and Ubisoft. The sale prices are available on Nintendo’s eShop, as well as on Best Buy and Amazon.
Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale
Leading the sale, of course, are Nintendo’s own games like Super Mario Party, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Kirby Star Allies. Most of these first-party games are down from $60 to $42, which is just a few dollars more than their lowest prices ever, according to DekuDeals.
As for third-party games, there’s plenty to choose from. Gris, from Devolver Digital, is half off at $8.49, and Katamari Damacy Reroll is just $10. If RPGs are more your style, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Dragon Quest XI S, Dark Souls Remastered and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are all on sale, too. Several Resident Evil games are on sale -- including the excellent Resident Evil 4 -- so you can play some morbidly fitting games about a zombie outbreak while you’re shut in this summer.
While third-party Switch games do go on sale often, they’re usually not this deeply discounted. Plus, first-party games rarely go on sale. So if you have the space on your Switch or microSD card, now might be a good time to stock up on digital downloads.
