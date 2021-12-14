Nintendo's year in review recounts your most-played Switch games of 2021

There may be almost three weeks before the end of the year, but that’s not stopping Nintendo from getting in on the year-in-review action. As in 2020 and 2019 , the company has a tool you can use to see how much time you spent playing your Switch throughout the last 12 months.

The 2021 iteration isn’t widely different from what Nintendo has offered in years past. You’ll once again see the total number of hours you put in throughout the year and a count of the all games you played. There’s also a breakdown of how many hours you played each month, in addition to a look back at your most active day.

Since this is the Switch we’re talking about, you’ll see how much time you spent between handheld and docked modes, as well. At each stage, the tool will tell you how your 2021 stats compare to the ones you put up last year. You can see your year-in-review by logging into the company’s official website with your Nintendo Account. However, the tool is only available to people in the US, Canada and Latin America.