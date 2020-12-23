Latest in Gaming

Nintendo's Switch year in review shows how long you spent avoiding 2020

Find out how much more time you spent on gaming while in lockdown.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
32m ago
Every December, companies like Spotify and Tiktok give you access to an overview that shows how you used their services over the past year. Nintendo’s one of those companies. Now that we’re only a few days away from 2021, the gaming giant has flipped its Switch year-in-review tool for 2020 live. Like the version for 2019, it’ll reveal the Switch games that took up most of your time these past months. It will also let you know the number of hours you’ve played thus far, so you can compare it to last year’s and find out how much more time you spent on gaming in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The year-in-review includes a list of your most-played games, as well, which dictates the result you’ll get in the panel that shows what kind of player you’ve been this year. You can then download a graphic from that panel that you can share on social media. In my case, I got “Nintendo Fan,” since I mostly played titles published by the company. Another Engadget editor who mostly played Animal Crossing New Horizons got “Getaway Traveler” for realizing the “potential of a deserted island.” Here’s what the shareable image looks like:

Unlike last year, the tool no longer shows you the day when you first turned on your Switch and the title of the first game you ever played on the console. It still shows your most active gaming day, though, as well as your monthly activity in bar graph form with the number of hours you spent playing per month. In addition, it includes a panel with the My Nintendo Gold points you’ve earned throughout the year and a link that takes you to the redemption page. To access your year-in-review, simply go to its official page and log in with your credentials, though you’ll unfortunately only be able to access it if you have a US or a Canada account.

