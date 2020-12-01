Spotify Wrapped chronicles your 2020 listening habits in a stories-style format

Spotify

While the medium may be different, Wrapped is still mostly the same. The whole feature is a microcosm of your year’s worth of listening on the service — from top songs and artists to podcasts and genres. Like playlist builders Spotify has created in the past, this year’s edition of Wrapped includes quizzes so you can see how well you know yourself as you relive your audio consumption for 2020. The app will even tell you how many minutes you spent listening to both music and podcasts, along with what your “most binge-worthy” show was. You’ll also discover the exact day you listened the most, and on which date you heard your 100th song of the year.

Wrapped is available to both free and Premium users, but subscribers are privy to new badges based on activity. More specifically, Tastemaker (if your playlists gained enough new followers), Pioneer (you listened to a song before it hit 50,000 streams) and Collector (you added a certain number of songs to playlists) are the awards that can be earned.

Spotify

Lastly, there are the playlists. In Spotify’s case, there are always new playlists. “Your Top Songs” should be fairly obvious while “Missed Hits” collects popular songs in 2020 you didn’t listen to but might enjoy based on your streaming activity. Users in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada can try “On Record,” or what Spotify describes as “a mixed media experience that highlights your top 2020 artists.”