Spotify Wrapped chronicles your 2020 listening habits in a stories-style format

After revealing its most-streamed artists, albums, songs and podcasts earlier this week, Spotify is handing the reins over to you. As is typically the case in early December, the streaming service is debuting the 2020 installment of Wrapped: the company’s year-in-review that chronicles 11ish months of music and podcast activity. In true Spotify fashion, there are some key changes to the nostalgia tool this year, with the biggest being the personalized version of Wrapped is now mobile-only, available inside the company’s apps on Android and iOS.
Spotify opted for a stories-style format for Wrapped this time around. It’s akin to what you see atop your Instagram feed (or any of the dozens of other apps) on a daily basis. Spotify doesn’t yet have stories as a regular function of its mobile apps, but the company has been testing them for months now. Most recently, a stories-like format popped up on Spotify’s Christmas Hits playlist, featuring videos from several artists were included in the mix. All indications are it’s only a matter of time before bands and musicians begin posting these regularly. Of course, Spotify maintains this is only a test at this point. And yes, when you’re ready to share your stats, you can post personalized stories-friendly graphics on Instagram (et al) as you see fit.