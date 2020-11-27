Spotify taps big-name musicians to help test Instagram-like stories

If you’re in the festive spirit and you’re already listening to seasonal music, you might have noticed Spotify's Christmas Hits playlist is looking a little different. The company updated its mammoth mix of holiday songs early Friday. If you open it on the iOS or Android app, you may get a peek at Spotify's Instagram-style stories.

Spotify has stories now....



S P O T I F Y



This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

The Christmas Hits story features videos from several artists who are featured on the playlist, including Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix. Stories have popped up on some other Spotify-created playlists recently, including Tear Drop ("emo rap feelings for the misunderstood," according to Spotify's description) and an enhanced version of Megan Thee Stallion's debut album, Good News.