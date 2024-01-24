Nintendo will shut down most Wii U and 3DS online services by April 8

Nintendo has revealed exactly when most remaining online services for the 3DS and Wii U will come to an end. After 7AM ET on April 8, it will no longer be possible to jump into a multiplayer match on the original Splatoon or check out other players' levels in Super Mario Maker . Online co-op play, leaderboards and data distribution are among the features that won't be available on either console (unless you find an adequate homebrew solution). The Badge Arcade feature, which allows players to customize their Nintendo 3DS home menu, is going away too.

Nintendo previously said that online services on the systems would end in early April , but hadn't shared a specific date until now. It also warned that it may "have to discontinue services earlier than planned" — some players had difficulty accessing them late last year .

Update: as of 4/8, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products.



Find out more: https://t.co/VdIdewGmB5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 24, 2024

Single-player games and modes will continue to work on both platforms. Nintendo said there will be some exceptions to the end of online services and suggests that players of third-party games contact publishers to check whether they'll keep servers running. The company also notes that Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter features will remain available for now, and you'll still be able to download updates and games you've previously purchased on either system for the foreseeable future. Nintendo shut down the eShop on both 3DS and Wii U last March.

One other feature that will remain is StreetPass on 3DS, since that connects to other 3DS units over local communication. SpotPass will be discontinued, however, as that requires an internet connection.