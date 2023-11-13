Nintendo's next Indie World showcase takes place on November 14

It's widely believed that Nintendo will unveil the Switch's successor in 2024, but you can still expect a steady stream of games to hit the current console for the foreseeable future. To that end, the company has announced its latest Indie World showcase, which will start at noon ET on November 14. You can watch it below.

The stream will feature around 20 minutes of announcements and updates related to indie games on the Switch. Typically when an Indie World or Nintendo Direct takes place, a few games that are featured hit the Switch eShop on the same day. So, you'll likely have something unexpected and new to play on Tuesday (that is, if you don't already have an obscene backlog of games to dive into).

As for what games Nintendo will show off, that remains a mystery for now. I know we mention this every single time there's a Nintendo showcase, but there's always the possibility that Hollow Knight: Silksong makes an appearance and we finally learn its release date. Fans can but hope.