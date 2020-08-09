Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nissan

Your EV's electricity can pay for parking at Nissan's new exhibition

It hints at a future where energy could cover parking in many places.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nissan Pavilion with electric cars charging
Nissan

If Nissan has its way, you might not need to pay for a parking spot if your electric car has some range to spare. Autoblog notes that the automaker has opened an exhibition space in Yokohama, the Pavilion, that lets you pay for parking by sending electricity from the Leaf and other EVs into the building. You won’t have to worry about the cost of trip (beyond whatever it costs to recharge elsewhere, of course) if you’re determined to see the Ariya crossover or get a taste of Formula E racing.

It’s meant as a demonstration of Nissan’s Energy Share and electricity storage technologies, such as the use of Leaf cars to power homes and city infrastructure during disasters. The exhibition, which also highlights connected car and semi-autonomous driving tech, is open until October 23rd.

The implications are much broader, of course. This hints at a future where building and park owners could ask you to share some of your electricity to discount or eliminate your parking fees. You’d likely have to pay for the electricity at some point (if just by installing solar panels at home), and it wouldn’t be surprising if some operators kept charging money to reduce urban congestion. When this pay-with-electricity makes sense, though, it could lower the cost of traveling while keeping the lights on.

In this article: Nissan, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, parking, transportation, energy share, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View
Our readers get real about their issues with the AirPods Pro

Our readers get real about their issues with the AirPods Pro

View
Watch AI-controlled virtual fighters take on an Air Force pilot August 18th

Watch AI-controlled virtual fighters take on an Air Force pilot August 18th

View
Nintendo 'gigaleak' reveals the classic games that never were

Nintendo 'gigaleak' reveals the classic games that never were

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr