Nissan unveils its $40,000 electric Ariya crossover

Nissan

Inside, designers claim this crossover is more like a lounge than a traditional vehicle cabin. It has a voice recognition system to control the features, and supports over-the-air updates. Tech features range from its ProPilot 2.0 driver assists to integration with smart home technology, built-in Amazon Alexa and, of course, support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

According to Nissan’s press materials, the Ariya will go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, with debuts in the US and Canada later next year.