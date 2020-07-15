After pushing EVs for years with its sensible-but-limited Leaf, Nissan took another step into electrified vehicles by unveiling its Ariya. With sharp looks that stay close to last year’s concept vehicle, the large crossover promises 0-60 MPH in under 5 seconds, which execs said is on par with their Z sports car.
Nissan unveils its $40,000 electric Ariya crossover
It will come in single motor FWD (215 HP) and dual-motor “e-4ORCE” AWD (389 HP) versions, and include Nissan’s e-Pedal feature that allows drivers to accelerate, slow down and brake all using a single pedal. There’s also two different battery options, with an 63kWh battery and an optional 87kWh battery — in the single-motor, 2WD version it should be capable of up to 300 miles of range on a charge. As Autoblog notes, opting for the extra motor will cut down its range, and slightly reduce interior cargo space, going from 16.5 cubic feet to 14.6.
Inside, designers claim this crossover is more like a lounge than a traditional vehicle cabin. It has a voice recognition system to control the features, and supports over-the-air updates. Tech features range from its ProPilot 2.0 driver assists to integration with smart home technology, built-in Amazon Alexa and, of course, support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
According to Nissan’s press materials, the Ariya will go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, with debuts in the US and Canada later next year.