Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

When a natural disaster strikes, one of the biggest challenges is getting power to the disaster site. Nissan may have a way to change that. The company has developed an all-electric emergency response vehicle concept. Dubbed the Re-Leaf, the prototype is based on the Nissan Leaf passenger car. In the event of an emergency, it’s able to provide a fully mobile power supply.
The Re-Leaf is fit with weatherproof plug sockets mounted on its exterior. Those can power 110- to 230-volt devices using the car’s lithium-ion battery. The EV could, for instance, power an electric jack hammer, ICU ventilator or LED flood light. Or, with a fully charged battery, the Re-Leaf could power the average UK household for roughly six days.