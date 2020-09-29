Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

The Re-Leaf is modified so that it can navigate roads covered in debris. It has a raised ride height, underfloor protection and wider tracks. There’s also a pull-out desk and monitor in the trunk and extra cargo space in the backseat.

Nissan

This is still a working concept, but Nissan has been using the Leaf to provide emergency power and transport in Japan since 2011. So there’s reason to believe that the Re-Leaf could be put to use soon, too.

“We’re constantly exploring ways that electric vehicles can enrich our lives, beyond just zero-emission transportation,” said Helen Perry, a Nissan executive. “Concepts like the Re-Leaf show the possible application of EVs in disaster management and demonstrate that smarter, cleaner technology can help save lives and provide great resilience for the future.”