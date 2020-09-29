Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nissan

Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

Nissan has been using its EVs for emergency power in Japan since 2011.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
11m ago
Comments
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nissan Re-Leaf Concept
Nissan

When a natural disaster strikes, one of the biggest challenges is getting power to the disaster site. Nissan may have a way to change that. The company has developed an all-electric emergency response vehicle concept. Dubbed the Re-Leaf, the prototype is based on the Nissan Leaf passenger car. In the event of an emergency, it’s able to provide a fully mobile power supply.

The Re-Leaf is fit with weatherproof plug sockets mounted on its exterior. Those can power 110- to 230-volt devices using the car’s lithium-ion battery. The EV could, for instance, power an electric jack hammer, ICU ventilator or LED flood light. Or, with a fully charged battery, the Re-Leaf could power the average UK household for roughly six days.

The Re-Leaf is modified so that it can navigate roads covered in debris. It has a raised ride height, underfloor protection and wider tracks. There’s also a pull-out desk and monitor in the trunk and extra cargo space in the backseat. 

Nissan Re-Leaf Concept
Nissan

This is still a working concept, but Nissan has been using the Leaf to provide emergency power and transport in Japan since 2011. So there’s reason to believe that the Re-Leaf could be put to use soon, too.

“We’re constantly exploring ways that electric vehicles can enrich our lives, beyond just zero-emission transportation,” said Helen Perry, a Nissan executive. “Concepts like the Re-Leaf show the possible application of EVs in disaster management and demonstrate that smarter, cleaner technology can help save lives and provide great resilience for the future.”

Nissan Re-Leaf Concept
Nissan
In this article: EVs, electric vehicles, EV, nissan, re-leaf, leaf, disaster management, power supply, mobile, prototype, concept, emergency response, power, battery, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA delays James Webb Space Telescope launch until October 2021

NASA delays James Webb Space Telescope launch until October 2021

View
TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

View
Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

View
Facebook is killing Lasso, its first TikTok clone

Facebook is killing Lasso, its first TikTok clone

View
Apple Watch SE review: An excellent starter smartwatch

Apple Watch SE review: An excellent starter smartwatch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr