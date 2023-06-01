No Man's Sky arrives on Mac today

Hello Games made an exciting announcement at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in 2022: No Man's Sky would eventually be making its way to Macs. Now, as we ramp up towards WWDC 2023, the time has come with Mac gamers finally able to play No Man's Sky to their heart's content. Hello Games claims to have worked closely with Apple to bring the game to life and supports the company's Metal 3 API to reportedly "achieve console quality graphics whilst maintaining battery life on laptops and lower end devices."

No Man's Sky is available for anyone who has a Mac with Apple silicon (which started rolling out in 2020) or an Intel-based Mac with at least a Core i5 processor. There's no need to re-buy the game if you already have No Man's Sky through Steam on your PC, as you can cross-save your progress to jump between devices without backpedaling on your progress. Mac users also have access to cross-play, so you can join gamers on Xbox, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC or VR.

The expansion to Mac follows a few significant updates to the game, including a redesign of the HUD and user interface and a new storyline called Interceptor that brought better visuals and new VR controls. Steam users can download No Man's Sky today, but will be available in the Mac App Store "shortly."