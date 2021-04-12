NVIDIA's Drive Atlan chip is headed to cars in 2025

While we still have to wait until next year to see NVIDA's Orin chip start making its way to consumer cars, the company is already working on its next-generation Drive processor. It's called Atlan, and NVIDIA currently plans to roll it out with model year 2025 cars. Since it's so far out, the company didn't share too many details on the chipset, but what it did say is that it will feature its next-generation GPU architecture and new ARM CPU cores. It will also include a BlueField data processing unit, which NVIDIA says will assist the chip in completing the complex AI workloads necessary to enable autonomous vehicles.

Those disparate parts will come together in a chip that will deliver data center-like performance, with NVIDIA claiming Atlan will be capable of more than 1,000 trillion operations per second. To put that in perspective, Orin, the Drive chip that's making its way to consumer cars next year, can complete 254 trillion operations per second. According to NVIDIA, all that power will allow automakers to build "software-defined" vehicles that they'll be able to upgrade in perpetuity with the help of OTA updates. And to help make those updates easier, Atlan will use the same CUDA and TensorRT APIs and libraries as its existing Drive chips.