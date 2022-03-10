NVIDIA's high-end GeForce Now tier is now available on a monthly plan

GeForce Now RTX 3080 costs $20 per month or $100 for six months.
NVIDIA is making it easier for folks to try out the highest-end version of its GeForce Now game streaming service. There's now a month-to-month payment option for GeForce Now RTX 3080. Until now, NVIDIA only offered six months of access for $100. Now, it costs $20 per month to try that tier. That lowers the barrier to entry, though you'll save more in the long run with the six-month plan.

GeForce Now RTX 3080 supports 1440p gaming with ray-tracing at up to 120 fps on Mac and PC and 4K HDR resolution at 60 fps on NVIDIA Shield. It also runs at up to 120 fps on mobile displays. The $10 per month GeForce Now Priority tier is capped at 1080p at 60 fps.

NVIDIA also announced as part of its GFN Thursday update that six more games from Steam are available to play on the service: Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead and Survival Quiz City.

